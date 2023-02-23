Ulster captain Iain Henderson will start for Ireland in Saturday’s Six Nations match with Italy.

The second-row is one of six changes made by Andy Farrell for the game in Rome as Ireland look to maintain their perfect start to the tournament.

Half-back pair Ross Byrne and Craig Casey make their first starts in the competition, while hooker Ronan Kelleher, back-row forward Jack Conan and centre Bundee Aki return.

Kelleher takes the place of Tadhg Beirne, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle issue sustained against France

Conan has been selected at number eight, meaning Caelan Doris will switch to blindside flanker, with Peter O'Mahony dropping to the bench

James Ryan will captain Farrell's Grand Slam-chasing side at Stadio Olimpico in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.