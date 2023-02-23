Play Brightcove video

Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation following the shooting of an off-duty officer in Co Tyrone.

PSNI temporary detective chief superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said the officer was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh just before 8pm on Wednesday.

"He has been taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition," he said.

"Our investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened or could help with our enquiries to make contact with police on 101."

The attack has been described as "cold-blooded and barbaric".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "appalled by the disgraceful shooting."

"My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities," he said.

It is understood he is a senior officer, working on high-profile cases. He has been described as well known within policing circles and highly regarded by his colleagues.

SDLP Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the shooting was very difficult and painful for the people of Omagh.

