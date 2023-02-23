Northern Ireland's political leaders have issued a joint statement condemning the shooting of a senior police officer in Omagh.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said they stand united in outright condemnation of the attack.

"We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder," they said.

"The community of Omagh has endured profound suffering, loss, and pain in the past which has left a deep trauma, and so this act of violence has left people there rightly angered.

"There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace.

"Those responsible must be brought to justice.

"This will require the full co-operation of the public whom we call upon to assist police in this attempted murder investigation.

"Together we stand with John's family and his colleagues in the police service at this time."

The senior police officer has been named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as police said the primary focus of the investigation is on dissident republicans.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, in Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

He was shot a number of times at the facility by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching.

Mr Caldwell is a high-profile officer who has led a number of major investigations, including taking a leading role in the murder probe following the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December.

The PSNI have launched an attempted murder investigation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "appalled by the disgraceful shooting."

"My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities," he said.

It is understood he is a senior officer, working on high-profile cases. He has been described as well known within policing circles and highly regarded by his colleagues.

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer condemned the attack.

“I’m shocked by this news and I think everyone watching this will be shocked. Obviously our first thoughts are with the officer and with his family and with his friends in what is a shocking incident,” the Labour Leader told Good Morning Britain.

“I worked in Northern Ireland with the police for five years and I know what impact this will have on the whole of the police service in Northern Ireland.

“There is no hiding from the impact this will have right across Northern Ireland. There needs to be an investigation and the perpetrators brought to justice.”

