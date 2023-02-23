Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris described the attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as "cowardly and callous".

The senior police officer was shot several times in front of his young son at a sports complex in Co Tyrone.

DCI John Caldwell ran a short distance and fell to the ground where the attackers continued to fire at him as children ran in terror to get to safety, police have said.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after the attack at the Youth Sports Centre in Omagh on Wednesday evening.

The dissident republican group the New IRA are the "primary focus" of the PSNI's attempted murder probe.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the community of Omagh is "completely shocked by this because society has moved on in Northern Ireland".

He said: "There is no place for violence like this."

Asked if he was concerned about the safety of PSNI officers, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I'm always concerned about safety of PSNI officers but they're completely professional, and in all my experiences with them they know exactly what they're doing and actually are policing the communities of Northern Ireland really effectively and very, very well.

"But this is a really significant event. It's a very serious event, and it's difficult to underline how cowardly these people are."

He said he will be in Northern Ireland "very shortly".

