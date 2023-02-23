The secretary of state has increased the regional domestic rate for Northern Ireland by 6%.

Chris Heaton-Harris announced the move on Thursday, in the absence of an Executive.

He has also frozen the non-domestic regional rate for the next financial year.

The news comes as every local council have separately voted to raise their district rates in the past weeks.

"In the absence of the NI Executive, I have set the regional rate to ensure the crucial delivery of public services and provide certainty for NI taxpayers," the NI secretary said.

“I am very aware that this comes amidst cost of living pressures for both NI businesses and households, and I have set the rates to improve the sustainability of the NI public finances whilst protecting those most in need.

“Whilst I will not shirk my responsibility to do the right thing for NI’s finances, it remains the case these decisions should be taken by locally elected politicians in a fully functioning NI Executive.”

