More than 24 hours on from the shooting of a senior PSNI officer in Omagh, the local community is still coming to terms with what has happened.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot multiple times at a sports ground in the Co Tyrone town on Wednesday night.

His son was with him at the time and witnessed the shooting.

Police are continuing to question three men aged 38, 45, and 47 who were arrested in the Omagh and Coalisland areas in connection with the attempted murder.

They say dissident republicans, namely the New IRA, are the main line of inquiry.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said it was a "deeply troubling day for the PSNI" and his and the thoughts of all the "police family are with their colleague".

Widespread condemnation has come in the wake of the attack which happened after DCI Caldwell had been coaching a children's football session.

Omagh High School Principal Christos Gaitatzis said pupils were helping the off-duty officer place sports equipment in his car when he was shot.

The chairman and secretary of Beragh Swifts FC told UTV the club is in shock and "devastated" by the news of what happened.

"I've known John a lifetime through the football, so to hear it was John and to know it was his family was just devastating news," said Beragh Swifts secretary Shirley Hawks.

Meanwhile a close friend who knew the senior officer since he was a boy, spoke of how DCI Caldwell works tirelessly to serve the community.

Erroll Thompson, a councillor on the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said: "John was very, very professional in his job and cared a lot for the community, obviously what he was doing here last night, coaching football.

"And for this to happen at this time, it's a reckless act of terrorism. John would've been well known in Omagh and about our area. Everybody knew him."

Condemnation from every political party in Northern Ireland was not only swift but full in its support of DCI Caldwell and the entire police service.

In a joint statement they say they stand united with those affected.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says there is no place in society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned the "grotesque act of attempted murder".

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins said: "The shooting of a police officer in front of his son is something that will be condemned by all those who believe in democracy and the peace that we all need to sustain."

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital on Thursday evening.

Police say their investigation into the attack is at an early stage and they have asked anyone with information to come forward.

