The Northern Ireland Policing Board has condemned the “barbaric attempt to murder” Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The officer was shot in front of his son at a sports centre in Omagh on Wednesday night.

Mr Caldwell was a high-profile officer who has led a number of major investigations, including taking a leading role in the murder probe following the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December.

Vice Chair of the Policing Board Edgar Jardine said: “Members have expressed their anger at the callous attack on Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell. Bringing terror to the heart of a sports centre where his son was present, and children and young people were gathered, shows the depravity and recklessness of those responsible.

“Serving the community by day and volunteering his spare time, John was a committed, respected and caring officer who worked to make our community safer and help others in the best possible way. Today our thoughts remain with John and his family as he continues to fight for his life.

“We thank all those who stepped forward to help after the attack. We also send a message of support to all the officers and staff within the Police Service who serve our community every day, and we very much welcome the cross community and political support voiced for policing in the wake of this attack.

“As the police begin their work to find those responsible, we call on the community to work with the police and provide any information that may help this investigation. As a community we cannot allow this terror to succeed.”

