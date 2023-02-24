A petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Laburnum place area in Coleraine.

The attack happened in the early hours of Friday 24 February.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “Shortly after 1.40am we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that they were in attendance at what they believed was a petrol bomb attack.

“When officers arrived to the scene, they noted a window had been smashed and a bin set alight, scorching the front door of the property.“Thankfully, Fire Service had extinguished the blaze before it had the opportunity to spread to any other parts of the house, or any neighbouring properties.

“Our investigation is now underway. Petrol bomb attacks are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."People engaging in this type of criminal behaviour are risking their own safety as well as those inside properties and any passers-by.“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Laburnum Place area during this time, and who witnessed anything or has video footage of this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 88 of 24/02/23.”

