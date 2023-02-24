A fifth person has been arrested by police investigating shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The 43 year old man was arrested in the Stewartstown area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Four men aged 22, 38, 45, and 47 years old remain in police custody in relation to the shooting which happened on Wednesday evening in the KIllyclogher Road area of Omagh.

DCI Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after he was shot in front of his son.

Earlier on Friday, the police confirmed it is treating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as terrorist related, with its primary line of inquiry being that it is the New IRA.

"Following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Wednesday February 22 I can confirm that we are now treating it as terrorist-related and our primary line of inquiry is the New IRA," said Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan.

"Detectives want anyone who was in the area or who witnessed what happened to call 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23," ACC McEwan said.

Police are appealing for any information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

