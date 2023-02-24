Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a fourth man in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer who was shot several times in Omagh.

Gunmen shot Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in front of his young son at a sports centre complex on Wednesday evening.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after the attack at the Youth Sports Centre.

In a statement PSNI said, a 22 year-old man was arrested in the Coalisland area on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act.

He is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Three men aged 38, 45 and 47 years old also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.

The dissident republican group the New IRA are the primary of the PSNI's attempted murder probe.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said it was a "deeply troubling day for the PSNI" and his and the thoughts of all the "police family are with their colleague."

The attack has been condemned by political leaders across the UK and Ireland.