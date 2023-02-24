Play Brightcove video

As people struggle with rising costs, a group in Antrim provides hot food and drinks daily to anyone who calls in.

All About Us - ASD teens has expanded its services and opened its doors to people of all ages.

Some just drop in for the chat but it's handing out up to 100 hot meals daily because people can't afford to cook or they just can't afford to put on their heating.

They get a lot of elderly people and single mums dropping in for a warm meal or simply looking for a friendly chat and company.

Winter Warmers - a government initiative – was set up to support people who are struggling and over the last few months in particular they have handed out an increasing number of meals.

Christine O’Neil founded the organisation All About Us – ASD teens in Greystone, Antrim.

It’s where she operates the initiative. She said:” We are giving out 70 – 75 meals a day. We have an open-door policy, we advertise it and anyone who fancies can come along and have something to eat. They might be lonely at home, might not be able to afford the heating or they are just passing by and just fancied a chat. They’re all very welcome”

This group in Greystone is partly funded by the Triangle Housing Association. It awarded the group £4.000 towards the 15-week initiative.

Marion Graham from Triangle Housing Association was very impressed by the setup. “ It’s vital, particularly with the energy crisis and the cost of living, people need to know there’s a hot meal there available for them when they need it.

“It's also reduced isolation for people, particularly those living on their own, no matter what age they are. They can meet new people and contacts and it’s opening up other services that they might need.”

The hot meals and friendship and support networks have proved so successful there's talk already of the initiative being extended into the summer under a new name.

Winter warmers run sit-in or take-out Mon-Fri from 12-2. Unit 4, Greystone Shopping Centre, Greystone Road, Antrim.

