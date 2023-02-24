The PSNI has confirmed it is treating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as terrorist related, with its primary line of inquiry being that it is the New IRA.

"Following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Wednesday February 22 I can confirm that we are now treating it as terrorist-related and our primary line of inquiry is the New IRA," Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan.

"Detectives want anyone who was in the area or who witnessed what happened to call 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23," ACC McEwan said.

Police are appealing for any information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

So far, four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of the off duty police officer.

A 22 year old man was arrested on Friday morning in the Coalisland area under the Terrorism Act.

Three men aged 38, 45 and 47 years old also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.

