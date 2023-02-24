The man charged with murdering Natalie McNally has been remanded back into custody for four weeks. Stephen McCullagh, 32, is accused of the murder of the mother-to-be. He has denied the charge. The case was mentioned again on Friday.

Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home in Lurgan the week before Christmas. Members of the young woman's family including three of her brothers were in the court for the very brief hearing.

McCullagh, of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, is set to appear again via video link at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on March 24.

