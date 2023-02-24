Play Brightcove video

The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, was joined by the leaders of other parliaments across the UK for a minute's silence to mark the war the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Lindsay Hoyle from the House of Commons, Allison Johnson from the Scottish Parliament and Ellen Jones from the Welsh Parliament gathered at Stormont on Friday 24 February. Members of the Youth Assembly also participated.

More than 2,000 people from Ukraine have been offered support in Northern Ireland since the beginning of Russia's invasion.

Figures revealed by the Executive Office also show that over one million pounds was given to local hosts who have taken refugees into their homes across the country.

