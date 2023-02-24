Over 50 jobs are at risk with the learning disability charity Mencap NI due to uncertainty regarding EU funding.

In a statement, the charity said the decision was due to European Social Funding ending on 31st March 2023.

The charity says the replacement UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) means a cut of funding of at least 50%, forcing it to place over fifty staff members on protective notice.

Speaking about the announcement Grainne Close, Mencap NI Director said: "Unfortunately, with no guarantee of replacement funding and the knowledge that any replacement funding will be at least 50% less than before, it is no longer sustainable for the organisation to deliver services at this level beyond the end of March 2023.

“The Mencap NI Executive team have looked at all options and tried to find alternative solutions however with the current situation and lack of clarity from government departments this has proved exceedingly difficult.

"The ending of these vital services will have a direct impact on people with a learning disability into employment and will also have a direct impact on their social and emotional wellbeing.

"With no local government in place, vital support organisations are being left in a precarious position, and are being forced to remove access to services which enrich the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our society

“We need local government officials to do the right thing by providing resource and support to allow these services to continue.”

“Our colleagues in Mencap NI, who work in communities across Northern Ireland are highly skilled and dedicated, having built up many years of expertise in supporting people with a learning disability to access training opportunities and jobs.

"They are doing all they can to ensure continuity of services, whilst also trying to deal with their own personal circumstances in this difficult situation”.

Strangford MLA Kellie Armstrong, Chair of the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Learning Disabilities, said it was disgraceful Mencap had been forced into the move. “The last thing Mencap wanted to do was to put staff in this horrendous and upsetting situation, or to leave so many people with learning disabilities with no support in only a few weeks,” she said. “Northern Ireland has the highest level of unemployment of people with disabilities. For months I have listened to officials from the Department for Communities talk about how we need to help them into employment.

"Yet here we are with one of the largest employment support services preparing to make this move, closing the door on a major support mechanism to do exactly that. “Those stopping the restoration of the Executive need to get real. This impasse is leading to job losses and the removal of fundamental support for the most vulnerable people in society. It is disgraceful Mencap has been forced into this move. “Everyone was aware the ending of the European Social Fund due to Brexit would be a disaster and we’re now seeing the outworkings of that, with vital services being ripped away.

"The Secretary of State and Departmental Permanent Secretaries need to come together to put a funding plan in place, in order to prevent hundreds of people with learning disabilities from being disadvantaged.”

