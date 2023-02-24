A police officer has been treated in hospital for injuries after being dragged along the ground by a car in north Belfast.

The incident happened as police investigated a report of a car stolen from Cullybackey, Co Antrim on Thursday.

It was spotted in the forecourt area of a petrol station on the Antrim Road at around 9.30pm.

As officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, he reversed at speed and dragged an officer along the ground before making off and colliding with another car, police said.

"The officer sustained injuries to both his knees and hands and required hospital treatment," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"It is completely unacceptable what happened and he was injured just for doing his job.

"This is a prime example of dangerous and reckless driving and it could have had the most serious of consequences for our officer and the public."

Police received a further report that the vehicle had collided with another car on the Antrim Road and had been seen driving erratically.

Two men have been arrested.

Police have made an appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or has dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1764 of 23/02/23.

Meanwhile in Co Tyrone, a PSNI vehicle was damaged in the Lifford Road area of Strabane after it was struck by an articulated lorry on Thursday evening.

The driver of the lorry, which had been reported stolen from the Donegal area, failed to stop for gardai in the Lifford Bridge area and drove off towards Strabane.

It failed to stop for police in Strabane, driving on and colliding with the back of a parked police vehicle causing some damage.

No officers were in the vehicle at the time.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

Police are working with the Garda and have appealed for anyone who captured dash cam footage to call 101 and quote 1894 23/02/23.

