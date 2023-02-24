Emergency services, helped by members of the public, came to the rescue of a person after their car entered the water at Ballyholme beach in Bangor.

They had to perform first aid on the person who was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Fire Service was on the scene to provide lighting which allowed the coastguard to check the car to see if there was anyone else in the car.

The incident happened on Saturday, with Bangor Coastguard releasing details on Friday.

PSNI, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services at the scene in Ballyholme, Bangor

