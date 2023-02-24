The Prime Minster has told Tory MPs that they all should be in parliament on Monday, in preparation for a possible deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, it has been reported.

According to the Times, Rishi Sunak is expected to hold talks with both the DUP and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Times Radio his government would not sign off any deal without the backing of the DUP.

The speculation over a potential deal comes after a week of intensive negotiations between the UK and EU.

It has been reported that Cabinet ministers have been told to be ready for a potential conference call over the weekend, most likely on Sunday, with a three-line whip for MPs to attend the Commons on Monday.

Mr Sunak is under pressure to ensure that Tory MPs are given a vote on any potential deal.

Meanwhile the Foreign Secretary has suggested that ministers will not sign off over any new deal without the backing of the DUP.

James Cleverly indicated on Friday that Britain will not approve changes over the Northern Ireland Protocol with the European Union until the DUP's concerns are addressed.

Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: "The things they're concerned about, the things we're concerned about, are absolutely in alignment and we are focused on resolving all the issues that need resolving.

"Some of them are technical trade issues and very complicated and some of them are really simple but important principles, like Northern Ireland's place as an integral part of the United Kingdom. And that sense of sovereignty, the importance of a democratic voice.

"So when, hopefully, we get those issues resolved then I would hope that the DUP would recognise that we've addressed their concerns and until we have addressed those concerns we're not going to sign off on the deal."

The DUP has issued seven tests to win its backing for any deal, including addressing what it calls the "democratic deficit" meaning the nation is subject to EU rules.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson declined to say whether he would back any new deal negotiated by his successor Mr Sunak in the latest sign he could face a rebellion on the Tory backbenches.

Instead, the former prime minister backed as the best solution his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which could effectively rip up parts of the agreement he brokered.

Mr Johnson told Sky News: "I think that it is important to wait to see what there may be but I think the best way forward, as I said when I was running the Government, is the Northern Ireland Bill, which cleared the Commons very comfortably, I think unamended, when I was in office and only a few months ago.

"So, I think that is the best way forward."

The Downing Street spokesman responded: "Negotiations are continuing so there isn't a finalised deal for people to take a judgment on."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.