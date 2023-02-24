Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland political leaders "stand united as one voice" in condemnation of the horrific attempted murder of a senior police office.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne hailed a "hugely symbolic moment" as he met with representatives of the five Stormont parties to give an update into the investigation of the shooting of John Caldwell. He said their presence "rippled" through the police force.

He said the detective chief inspector remained critically ill in hospital and was heavily sedated.

He said he had spoken with Mr Caldwell's wife and son.

"They're clearly heavily affected by what they've gone through but want to pass on their thanks both to people that rendered first aid and care at the scene, but also in terms of the outpouring of support across the community in relation to this awful outrage.

"Clearly, today we've had a chance to talk to political leaders about the pace and context of this investigation, what it means for policing and what we sense will happen in the next few days.

"We echo our thanks because it has rippled through the organisation about how important it is that we're joined by the political leaders today at this unique time to show that we stand together and call out this outrage for what it is."

He continued: "We do not underestimate, from the point of view of the police service, how important it is that we are joined today in an act of unity from all the political parties across Northern Ireland."

"Clearly we know from what we've done so far and from commentary from across the community, and the political spectrum, the sheer sense of outrage of this pointless and senseless attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

"John remains in hospital, where he is critically ill and heavily sedated.

"We have arrested a further man overnight in relation to this investigation. He is now in custody and also being questioned by detectives."

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance party deputy leader Stephen Farry, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood attended the meeting with Mr Byrne

Each of the political leaders expressed unity in their opposition to the shooting, and in passing support to the family of John Caldwell.

Michelle O'Neill said: "It is so important in moments like this that we stand united.

"We do stand here united as one voice in our condemnation against this horrific attack on a police officer, someone who is part of our community.

"I think that the most powerful message that we, as political leaders (can do, is) to stand with the chief constable today, to stand with the police service and say, this is not good enough.

"This is an attack on all of us, this is an attack on our community."

"My thoughts very much remain with the family - this is a family who are going through a trauma, these are a family who are sitting on a hospital bed, this is a son who has witnessed his father being attacked in a callous way. So, my thoughts are very, very much with John's family today."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson extended the thoughts and prayers of his party to the Caldwell family, and said the parties would work together to ensure the PSNI has the resources they need to fight terrorism.

"We continue to pray that DCI Caldwell will make a good recovery from the terrible injuries that he has sustained and also to say to all of those very brave men and women who each day serve our community so faithfully with great courage, that we all stand with you. You have our continued support.

"We also need to ensure that the PSNI has the resources that it needs to carry out its job effectively and we will work together as parties engaging with the Government to ensure that resource is being made available to the chief constable and the PSNI, and we hope to have the opportunity to do that in the coming days.

"I would also say to the evil people who carried out this heinous attack and to their organisation - you are not the future of this place. We stand against you.

"The murder of police officers and the attempted killing of those who serve our communities in Northern Ireland is unacceptable. My cousin was the first RUC officer to be murdered by the IRA in 1970. Loyalists have also killed police officers. It was never acceptable and it is not acceptable now.

"It will not be tolerated and we stand foursquare with the police to ensure that those who have been responsible for this attack are brought to justice and that they do not dictate how this place moves forward in the future."

In response to a reporter’s question, Sir Jeffrey said that security in Northern Ireland is a reserved matter, meaning that Westminster have responsibility for ensuring it within the framework of devolved government.

Stephen Farry said that the parties are united in seeking to see those responsible for the attack brought to justice.

He added the parties are “very conscious of the impact that something like this can have on police morale".

“But I think it’s equally important to stress that what we’re hearing back from the frontline is a determination and a resilience to do their job on behalf of the community, and they have are full support in that regard.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that the shooting was an attack on the peace process, and that he stood alongside the other leaders in condemning it.

“And we tell these people”, Mr Beattie said, “who through word or deed try to undermine our peace; it will not work.

“We will stand united, and we will ask our society to do similar to raise their voices against these people and say ‘you do belong here, what you stand for does not represent us.”

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood eachoed this sentiment and said that “those people who carried out this attack represent nobody.”

“They will achieve nothing. They think they’re at war with the British state; they’re at war with the people of Ireland.

“And from my perspective, that is a battle that they will never ever win.”

The Chief Constable confirmed that Gardaí have stepped up partrols in border counties in the aftermath of the shooting.

Mr Byrne said that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris “stands strongly with us”. Mr Bryne said that Garda commissioner Drew Harris knows Detective Caldwell well from his time in the PSNI. .

