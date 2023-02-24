Play Brightcove video

A picture speaks a thousand words.

The picture of five party leaders with the PSNI Chief Constable is an attempt to say just a few - we are united.

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry, UUP leader Doug Beattie and the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood flanked the Chief Constable Simon Byrne at a press conference early on Friday afternoon.

As each spoke to express their anger, frustration and absolute abhorrence at the attempt to kill DCI John Caldwell, they sometimes nodded in agreement with each other.

They didn't waver in their words of support for the PSNI or for Mr Caldwell's wife and son.

There was a nod to politics not being perfect right now but no one was trying to score any points. It wasn't the time.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne was clearly very appreciative of the deliberate show of unity and support.

He said, "It has rippled through the organisation about how important it is that we are joined by the political leaders today in this unique time to show that we stand together and call out this outrage for what it is."

There have been meetings in recent months where all the party leaders have been together. But they have been described as "touchy" and "frank" as the problems over the Protocol have dominated.

Someone who witnessed today's meeting with the Chief Constable described it as "unprecedented" in their view.

Over the years there have been moments in politics that have had a real impact.When in March 2009 terrorists murdered two soldiers at Masserene Army Barracks and Constable Stephen Carroll a few days later, Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness described those responsible as "traitors to Ireland". It was a hugely significant moment.

The round of applause for the then DUP First Minister Arlene Foster as she arrived for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in 2017 was a notable political moment.

Looking again at the picture of the party leaders today has felt like another.

