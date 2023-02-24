Play Brightcove video

Fourth arrest on Omagh shooting

Police have arrested a fourth man in connection with the attempted murder of off-duty police officer in Omagh.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Coalisland on Friday morning. John Caldwell was shot beside his son after football training on Wednesday night. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Three other men who were arrested remain in police custody.

Parties to meet with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne

Stormont's main five political parties will meet with the PSNI's Chief Constable Simon Byrne to discuss the latest developments with the investigation on DCI Caldwell's attack on Wednesday night. All leaders have condemned the attack and have given full support to Mr Caldwell and the police.

Ukraine Refugees

More than 2,000 people from Ukraine have been offered support in Northern Ireland since the beginning of Russia's invasion a year ago. Figures revealed by the Executive Office also show that over £1million has been given to local hosts who have taken refugees into their homes.

