Families who fled Ukraine for Northern Ireland have spoken out about the trauma they have faced leaving their homeland since Russia invaded one year ago.

Anastasia Naumova, who now lives in Lisburn, says she worries that she may never see her family ever again.

"I won't see my mum, I won't see my dad, I won't hug - it's really hard."

"I'm crying, they're crying - I really don't know when I'll see my parents again and what's going on tomorrow - it's really hard."

Anastasia says she fled Ukraine for the sake of her children - her family now live with a local family under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

"It's really lovely family David and Christine - my son actually thinks they're his grandparents.

"You feel real friendship, real love.

"For all Ukrainian people, we don't have plans anymore because it's really hard for us. We have big plans before and when the war started, it's like everything we had was just gone.

Olga Vysotska also says she has found solace having settled here in Crumlin with her host family, Geraldine and Jim.

"You can feel the warmth of someone's love - it was love at first glance. All through the trials, Jim and Geraldine have supported us," Olga told UTV.

Olga fled Ukraine after missiles landed in her family's yard, but mercifully didn't explode.

"We were stuck as there were fights around us - we had no electricity, not enough water or food and so we decided to leave," Olga said."

