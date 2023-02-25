Detectives have been granted more time to question four men arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The senior officer, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, remains critically ill after the attack in Omagh on Wednesday night.

On Friday, the police confirmed it is treating the attempted murder as terrorist related, with its primary line of inquiry being that it is the New IRA.

So far, five men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

On Saturday morning a court in Belfast granted an extension to the detention of four suspects, aged 22, 38, 45 and 47 years old until 10pm on Tuesday 28 February.

All five of the arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public's help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to please get in touch by calling 101 or online.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.