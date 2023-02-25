Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have made a further arrest.

The man, aged 71, was arrested in Omagh under the Terrorism Act and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned by detectives.

Five men aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 years old, also arrested in connection with the attempted murder, remain in police custody at this time.

DCI Caldwell was shot on Wednesday 22 February at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in front of his 12-year-old son and other young children. He was off-duty at the time having just taken a football coaching session.

On Saturday thousands lined the streets of Omagh calling an end to paramilitary violence in NI. Many helped placards calling for 'No going back'.

Mr Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.