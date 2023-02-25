A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Co Armagh.

Emergency services attended the incident in the Keady Road area of Armagh on Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision at approximately 7.25am.

"One man was airlifted to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 423 of 25/02/23."

