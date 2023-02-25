Play Brightcove video

Rallies for Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell

Thousands have attended two rallies in County Tyrone for Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell who is fighting for his life, after being shot multiple times on Wednesday.

Five men have been arrested over the shooting and police have been granted more time to question four of them. The PSNI says the New IRA is their main line of enquiry. The first of the day's rallies was at his football club in Beragh, and the second a few miles away at Omagh courthouse.

Security Alert in Beragh

Police are investigating a security alert in Beragh. The PSNI said the Dervaghroy Road has been closed while they examine a suspicious object. They have asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Northern Ireland Protocol

The Prime Minister appears to be inching towards a post-Brexit deal despite an in-person meeting with the European Commission President with Ursula von der Leyen being called off . There has been speculation that a deal could be made by the beginning of next week.

Ukraine Rally

A rally to mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken place in Belfast. Hundreds took to the streets in a march of solidarity where members of the Ukrainian community expressed their thanks to the people of Northern Ireland for their support.

Armagh Crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in the Keady Road area of Armagh. The one vehicle collision happened shortly after seven on Saturday morning. Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Six Nations

Ireland kept their Grand Slam dreams alive after they defeated Italy 34-20 at the Stadio Olympico in Rome. Tries from James Ryan, Hugo Keenan, Bundee Aki and a double from Mack Hansen secured the bonus point for Andy Farrell's men.

Irish Premiership

There were five games in the Irish Premiership on Saturday afternoon. League leaders Larne beat Carrick Rangers 3-2, Cliftonville remain second after a 2 - 1 win over Glentoran, Linfield beat Coleraine 2 - 0, Glenavon lost 2 - 0 to Newry City and Ballymena United and Crusaders played out a goalless draw.

