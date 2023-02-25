Security alert in village where solidarity march held for shot PSNI officer

A road in Beragh, Co Tyrone, has been closed while police examine a suspicious object.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said "the Dervaghroy Road in Beragh has been closed" and "members of the public should avoid the area".

Earlier today, crowds gathered in Beragh, about eight miles from Omagh, in an act of solidarity for an off-duty policeman who was shot.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack at a sports centre in Omagh on Wednesday night.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder investigation.

