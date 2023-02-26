Five people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Belfast.

Police are appealing for information following the collision on the Sydenham Bypass in the east of the city in the early hours of this morning (Sunday February 26).

Sergeant Jackson said: “Shortly after 2am, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision in the Dee Street area.

“Five people were injured during the collision and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 230 of 26/02/23.”

