A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a one-vehicle crash in Enniskillen.

The injured man, who was a passenger in the car and aged in his 20s, is in hospital following the crash on Belmore Street.

Another man, aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He remains in police custody.

The collision involved a black BMW 316 car shortly before 5.45am on Sunday, February 26.

Belmore Street remains closed as police continue to investigate the serious collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage from the area, which could be of assistance to the investigation, is asked to contact officers at Enniskillen on 101, quoting reference number 459 26/02/23.

