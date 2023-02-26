An MLA has branded a sinister message purportedly from the New IRA and claiming it carried out the attack on PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as "vile".

The statement appeared in Londonderry and has been widely shared on social media.

The unverified message claims to be from the New IRA, which police have identified as the primary line of inquiry in their investigation. Police are treating the attack as terrorism with Chief Constable Simon Byrne pledging his officer will "relentlessly pursue" those responsible.

The message described the attack as a "military operation" and issued a threat to members of the security services.

It was signed by "T O'Neill" a signature often used by republican terror groups.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds tweeted: "Vile. Utterly vile threats towards those who seek to protect our community in NI. I stand with the PSNI."

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone added: "To those who organised and carried out this and similar such attacks: nothing you have done contributes in any conceivable way to the reconciliation and unity of the people of Ireland - it never could."

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond described those behind the message as "monsters".

Mr Caldwell, who was off-duty at the time was shot several times in front of his 12-year-old son after a coaching session at a sports complex in Omagh.

It is believed two gunmen were involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack in Co Tyrone on Wednesday.

There were gatherings in Beragh and Omagh on Saturday in solidarity with Mr Caldwell and his family.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71 years, have been arrested in Co Tyrone in recent days in the attempted murder investigation.

On Sunday, detectives were granted more time to question the 43-year-old man who had been arrested on Friday.

“A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Tuesday, February 28,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.”

Police have asked for the public’s help in the investigation, and have appealed to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101 or online.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dashcam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

