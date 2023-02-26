Play Brightcove video

NI PROTOCOL

It's been confirmed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet in person tomorrow with suggestions that a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is imminent.

DCI JOHN CALDWELL

Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have arrested a sixth man. DCI Caldwell was shot on Wednesday at a sports complex in Omagh.

The 71-year-old man was arrested in the town under the Terrorism Act and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Five other men remain in police custody at this time - today the PSNI said they'd been given more time to question one of them, who's 43.

CRASH

Five people have been taken to hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle crash in Belfast.

The collision happened on the Sydenham Bypass in the east of the city in the early hours of this morning. Police are appealing for witnesses.

UKRAINE

A Co Tyrone man is fitting thousands of new windows in Ukraine.

Harry Blackiston Houston started working with a team of engineers from Cambridge University in September, to find a solution to one problem caused, by the conflict.

