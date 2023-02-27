A Belfast referee has officiated a fight ahead of arguably the biggest contest between two novices in boxing history.

David Irving officiated an undercard fight ahead of Sunday's main event between British reality star Tommy Fury and YouTube sensation Jake Paul in Saudia Arabia.

He has been refereeing for more than 30 years.

West Belfast's Holy Trinity Boxing Club celebrated the referee's performance on social media.

It said: "Great to see former Holy Trinity star now world class referee David Irving officiating at tonight's card Jake Paul v Tommy Fury in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia."

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey also wished the Belfast referee well on Twitter.

He said: "Best wishes indeed to the third man in the ring tonight Holy Trinity stalwart referee David Irving."

In the main event, 23 year old Fury, brother of of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, defeated American social media star Paul by split decision.

Rising to prominence in reality series Love Island, Fury dedicated his win to his baby daughter and sweetheart Molly-Mae Hague.

One judge scored the contest 75-74 to Paul, while the others scored it 76-73 to Fury.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.