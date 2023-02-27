A man in his 60s has died following a collision between a car and lorry in Castledawson.

It happened on the Hillhead Road on Monday afternoon at around 12:40pm.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for a time but it has since reopened.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Moyola Road or Hillhead Road at the time to come forward with any information which may be of assistance.

