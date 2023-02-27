The Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker says the Prime Minister's Northern Ireland Protocol deal, could have a "really fantastic" outcome.

The arch-Brexiteer was asked whether he would support the deal as he left 10 Downing Street on Monday afternoon.

Mr Baker told broadcasters: "I can only say this: that the Prime Minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved."

Play Brightcove video

The Prime Minister is meeting European Commission president in Windsor, Berkshire, to discuss a “range of complex challenges” around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister is meeting Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor Park before the European Commission President goes on to meet the King.

No 10 raised the prospect that the talks could produce a breakthrough moment after months of negotiations with Brussels about fixing the protocol.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.