A security alert in the Co Tyrone village which held a march of solidarity for shot PSNI officer John Caldwell has ended.

PSNI officers and Ammunition Technical Officers had been attending the scene in the Dervaghroy Road area of Beragh since Saturday.

A number of road closures had been in place while police examined a suspicious object.

In a statement on Monday, a police spokesperson confirmed that a number of airsoft guns have been recovered.

All roads have since re-opened.

On Saturday, crowds gathered in the village, about eight miles from Omagh, in an act of solidarity for an off-duty policeman who was shot. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack at a sports centre in Omagh on Wednesday night. Police investigating the attempted murder are still questioning six men.

Police have said that the dissident republican group the new IRA is their main line of enquiry. On Sunday night a statement emerged claiming to be from the group and claiming it carried out the attack.

