Kenny Shiels looks set for a job in Bangladesh after parting ways with the Irish FA.

Shiels was in charge of the Northern Ireland women's team for four years and during that time guided them to their first ever major tournament at the Euro finals in England in 2022.

On 31 January 2023, the Irish FA announced they had parted ways with Shiels despite having several months left on his contract.

"It's been tough since then," Shiels told UTV Sport.

"But these things happen, the adventure and experience I had will never leave me."

Shiels is helping coach Moyola Park under 11s at the minute and is very passionate about developing young players.

"I go with them for every match and I'm with them twice a week at training, I need to be on the grass it's my oxygen.

"We are trying to encourage the players to play their own game and not get discouraged by shouting on the sidelines, the only shouting we do is encouragement," he added.

Shiels has been offered work in Bangladesh to help develop the women's game there and he thinks "it will happen" if he accepts the offer.

In the future he would like the opportunity to manager the Northern Ireland senior men's team.

He interviewed for the job when Ian Baraclough got it, and while he acknowledges Michael O'Neill has done well in the past and wishes him the same success, he would like the job in the future.

"I feel I deserve the job in the future because of my record, I'm not being boastful I'm just being honest."

