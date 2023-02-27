A free concert at Custom House Square is among the events announced for this year's extended St Patrick's Day festival in Belfast.

Belfast city council has also said the theme of 2023's parade is ‘Voices of Belfast’ and will celebrate Belfast’s vibrant musical heritage including folk, disco, punk and electronic.

The Duncairn Arts Centre is organising the family-friendly, alcohol-free event concert which will be headlined award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan.

Ray Giffen, Creative Director of the centre said: “The Duncairn team is delighted to be invited back to curate this special St Patrick’s event for the city.

"We look forward to another inclusive, family-focused celebration of our artists, music, communities and diversity.”

It kicks off at 5pm on the eve of St Patrick's Day.

This will be followed by the annual parade on the Friday 17 March.

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black will lead the parade. Credit: Belfast City Council

Organised by Beat Carnival, a colourful pageant of costumes, music, dance, circus and theatrical performances will snake its way through the city centre.

Beat Carnival Director David Boyd said: “We’re working on a ‘Voices of Belfast’ cavalcade to present colourful pictures of our rich musical life. Sounds of ancient horns will lead the parade, followed by lively trad from our folk and percussion community.

"Of course we need some disco for dancing on the street and there’ll also be a punk choir. Ending the parade, our DJ will be mixing it up on the techno float with dance club beats and Asian grooves, and there’ll be the skirl of pipes and drums in the air as we welcome over 150 world-wide members of the Lions Clubs International to our city.

He added: "It’s shaping up to be a fantastic spectacle with lots to see and hear.”

The parade will leave City Hall at 1.30pm and make its way through Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place, Donegall Place and back to City Hall.

The programme also includes:

Féile Trad Trail across various locations from Friday 10 to Sunday 19 March

St Patrick's Tea Dance in 2 Royal Avenue from 2pm to 4pm on 16 March

St Patrick's Eve concert at Custom House Square from 5pm to 8pm on 16 March

A music-themed St Patrick's Day parade starting outside City Hall at 1.30pm on 17 March

St Patrick's celebrations at St George's Market from 12 noon to 1.30pm on 17 March

Celtic Storm concert in 2 Royal Avenue on 18 March

The SPAR Craic 10k returns in its full green glory on Friday 17 March

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black said: “I am so looking forward to everything that’s in store for St Patrick’s Day this year; the city is going to be buzzing.

"As a UNESCO City of Music, not surprisingly music will be at the heart of our celebrations; with musicians from across the island of Ireland taking part in Féile’s trad trail in venues across the city." “I’m really excited about leading the St Patrick’s Day parade and seeing the city come alive with colour and performances."

She added: "The parade is always a huge hit with hundreds of people lining the route and soaking up the atmosphere.

"I would encourage everyone to come and join in the fun and be part of this vibrant celebration of our city.” For more info on the full programme of St Patrick’s Day events including ticketing info, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks

And UTV will have a special programming on St Patrick's Day featuring the best from around Northern Ireland and beyond.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.