Prospect of Protocol breakthrough as PM holds 'final talks' with EU

A deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol appears to be imminent.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have confirmed they'll meet in person in Windsor to discuss a range of complex challenges around the Protocol.

The talks cound mean a breakthrough moment after months of negotiations.

It's understood the DUP say they'll take their time to consider the text of any agreement.

IRA statement on police attempted murder 'vile, sick and depraved’

Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell are still questioning six men.

DCI Caldwell was shot last Wednesday at a sports complex in Omagh.

Police have said that the dissident republican group the new IRA is their main line of enquiry.

Roads Service maintenance workers begin one week strike action

Road network staff from GMB and Unite unions are going on strike action on Monday.

The Department for Infrastructure has urged road users to be extra careful and prepare for potential delays due to reduced levels of essential services.

Record number of cruise ships in Belfast expected

Belfast can expect record numbers of cruise ships this year.

Cruise Belfast has announced more than 170 ships are due to call in 2023.

That's a 20% increase on the previous record set 3 years ago.

A quarter of a million passengers are expected, along with an estimated a £20m boost for the economy.

Belfast-based Turner Prize winning artwork sets up home in Ulster Museum

The Ulster Museum has become home to Northern Ireland's first Turner Prize winning artwork.

The Druthaib's Ball is an immersive installation from a group of Belfast-based artists known as the Array Collective.

Imagined as an illicit pub, the art explores political and social causes in 'post-conflict' Northern Ireland.

