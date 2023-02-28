Play Brightcove video

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the DUP will work collectively to consider the new Windsor Framework in detail.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the deal agreed between the EU and UK on Monday resolves issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol, and makes it possible for power-sharing at Stormont to be restored.

However the DUP leader says his party is refusing to bow under mounting pressure from the other Northern Ireland parties to end its Stormont boycott, insisting it will take its time to examine the small text of the deal and will work with the government to address any concerns.

"It is very complex, we need to fully assess and consider what all of this means for Northern Ireland and our ability to trade within the internal market of the United Kingdom and so we need to get this right," Sir Jeffrey told UTV.

"Of course there are areas of concern and I pointed that out yesterday in the House of Commons in response to the Prime Minister and that's why we need to examine carefully and give considered and detailed assessment of this agreement and then we will engage with the government, where we have continuing concerns."

The leader of the DUP also credited the party's stance for Monday's deal.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "It has taken us a number of years to get to the moment where we are now, that's thanks to the stance of the DUP.

"If we hadn't taken the stand that we have does anyone believe that we would have seen the EU back at the negotiating table, that we would have seen the framework that was agreed yesterday?

"So, I'm resolved to see this through, I'm resolved to get an outcome that works for everyone in Northern Ireland and that unionists as well as nationalists can support."

Sinn Fein's Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill says the priority must now be getting Stormont up and moving without delay.The first minister in waiting said: “The deal is done. People are now clearly focused on getting an Executive up and running and want all parties around the table working together to deliver for workers, families and local businesses."

Other party leaders have also urged the DUP to get back to work.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long said: “I think we are in the right space.

“Key for us now is we need to get this done. We need to get a decision from the DUP and we need to get back to our day jobs."

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Any political party should be able to look at this and engage with their party at every level and come up with what they believe to be the outcome, certainly within a week or so.

“Stormont could be up and running now. You could have an Executive now, and at the same time we could be looking at this framework," he added.

