A former Northern Ireland First Minister has called on the DUP to consider if rejecting the new 'Windsor framework' deal agreed between the EU and UK places "unionism and Northern Ireland on more perilous ground".

Peter Robinson, who led the DUP from 2008 to 2015, made the comments in a social media post he shared on Monday evening.

It came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the 'Windsor Framework'.

The tweaked settlement “removes any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”, Rishi Sunak said. He set out a wide array of planned changes and reforms, covering trade, VAT regulation and the role of Stormont in EU laws that apply to Northern Ireland.

The opinion of the DUP is seen as a key bellwether for the success of any deal, with the party's backing crucial to restoring power sharing at Stormont.

The current party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told UTV his party will "take [their] time to study" the deal and his former leader Peter Robinson agreed, saying they should "resist timetabling its response".

Mr Robinson praised the DUP for their "tenacious stance" and "preparedness to defy other NI politicians, press and pundits who advocated rigorous implementation of the failed Protocol".

He added that the party "should not be swayed by either of two elements who, as we have seen before, are as loud and dogmatic in their views as they are careless of the consequences of that which they advocate."

Mr Robinson also said the DUP should "maintain maximum cohesion" and "members should express their views privately within the confines of the party structures".

On Monday, contrary to his leader's comments, DUP MP Ian Paisley told the BBC the Windsor Framework “does not cut the mustard”.

But Peter Robinson advised the party to "not make perfection the enemy of a good deal".

