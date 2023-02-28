A 13-year-old girl has been charged by police investigating a report of an assault at a school.

Video of an incident, which was reported at Laurelhill Community College in Lisburn on Monday, was posted on social media.

It is thought one of those involved was not a pupil at the school.

Police said a girl has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, criminal damage and common assault.

She is due to appear at Lisburn Youth Court on Friday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

Laurelhill Community College was approached for comment.

