Pierce Brosnan brought Ballycastle to a standstill as filming got underway for his new movie Four Letters of Love.

In a video posted on Facebook, a crowd can be seen gathering to watch the former James Bond actor shoot scenes in the Co Antrim town.

There were closures and road diversions put in place around the town to facilitate the shoot.

Brosnan, who also starred in Abba-themed Mamma Mia also called into businesses around the town.

He posed for pictures at the Salthouse hotel and Diamond Bar. He also stopped for pictures with some of those that came out to see the filming.

Ruairi McVeigh with Pierce Brosnan. Credit: The Diamond Bar

Four Letters of Love is based on Niall Williams' international bestselling novel.

It sees Pierce Brosnan star alongside Helena Bonham Carter as the parents of fated lovers played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly.

The film has been described as "a life-affirming tale about faith and doubt, maybes and almosts, and the miracle of love".

Scenes are being filmed in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

