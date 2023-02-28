A Co Armagh man has appeared in court accused of the murder of his three-year-old son.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates' Court, 27-year-old Craig Rowland was charged with both the murder and a manslaughter of Lewis Oliver Rowland on 20 October 2018.

Rowland, from Millington Park in Portadown, was also accused of child cruelty in that having custody, charge or care of Lewis, he allegedly willfully neglected the victim on 20 November 2015 “in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health”.

Appearing alongside Rowland on Tuesday facing a single charge of child cruelty was Lewis’ mother 30-year-old Laura Graham, also from Millington Park.

None of the facts surrounding the tragic death were opened in court but it is understood that Lewis was three and a half when he died and just a few months old when he was allegedly willfully neglected by his parents.

The court clerk told the pair that although not obliged to, they had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on their own behalves but they each declined the opportunity.

Freeing the defendants on their own bail of £500 with a condition to reside at their address, Dep. District Judge Gerard Trainor returned the case to the Crown Court, scheduling their arraignment to be heard in April.

He also granted defence applications for legal aid to be extended.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.