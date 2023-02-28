A man, aged in his 30s, has escaped injury in an arson attack in Coleraine.

It happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Daneshill Road area of the town.

Police said: “Shortly after 00.50am, it was reported that a wheelie bin had been pushed against the front door of a property in the area and set alight.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate. “We would continue to appeal for information and if anyone has any information in relation to this incident, they should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 32 28/02/23."

