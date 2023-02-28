Four men arrested over the shooting of a senior PSNI officer have been released.

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday 22 February.A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Thursday 2 March. Earlier a court granted an extension to the detention of a 71-year-old man until 10pm on Wednesday, 1 March.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.Four other men arrested, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45 have been released following questioning, the investigation continues, police said.Police continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.orgInformation, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.