A Belfast city centre bistro has been named one of Michelin's favourite new restaurants.

The Cathedral Quarter-based Waterman is the only Northern Irish establishment to earn a place on the coveted guide this month.

It comes just months after the bistro, which the guide described as "big, bold and buzzy", opened in summer 2022.

Waterman is part of the James Street Group owned and operated by award-winning chef Niall McKenna.

The 50-seater restaurant at Hill Street's Waterman House is also home to Niall’s thriving Waterman House Cookery School.

In their guide, Michelin said Waterman's "modern, unfussy dishes are influenced by Europe, with Italy holding sway – this is the kind of food you could happily eat every day.

"Prices, too, are excellent, particularly considering its city centre location. The period building also houses a cookery school and event space."

The Michelin Guides have been published by the French tyre company for more than 120 years.

Inspectors award up to three coveted stars in recognition of excellence.

They also publish a list of their 'Favourite New Restaurants' in the UK and Ireland every month.

They are published on the website and the free Michelin app.

