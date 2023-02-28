Veteran journalist and author Henry McDonald was hailed "the most extraordinary person who truly did extraordinary things" at his funeral on Tuesday.

Mr McDonald's daughter Lauren paid tribute to him during the service at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast.

She said: "We will miss you Dad. We will miss our phone calls, voice notes, long hugs and lunches together.

"We will miss your laugh, your advice, your smile.

"We will miss you every day and I hope you know the impact you've made on our lives and the impact you will continue to make."

Following the service, the father-of-three was laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.

The 57-year-old, from the Market area of the city, died in Royal Victoria Hospital earlier this month following a bout with cancer.

He had been political editor of the News Letter for the last year.

Henry McDonald

Mr McDonald had previously written for a wide range of publications, including the Guardian and the Observer, as well as publishing a number of books.

Ahead of the funeral, the Prime Minister wrote to Henry's sister Cathy to express his condolences.

Rishi Sunak said: “I have the greatest admiration for Henry's distinguished career in journalism and as an author.

"The clarity and eloquence of his reporting has earned him so many fans across the country and around the world.”

