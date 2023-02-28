Police have been granted more time to question a 71-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

DCI Caldwell was shot several times as he loaded his car with his son after football training in Omagh on Wednesday 22 February.

Police have released CCTV of the getaway car used and a reward has been offered for information on the attack. Six people have been arrested.

The New IRA has claimed responsibility.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Wednesday 1 March.

A PSNI statement said: "Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101. "Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org "Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1£

