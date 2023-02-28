Play Brightcove video

People in Lisburn have been having their say on the Prime Minister’s new post-Brexit deal.

Rishi Sunak was in Northern Ireland on Tuesday to sell the Windsor Framework, after the UK and EU reached an agreement.

The deal removes the Northern Ireland Protocol's barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a "veto" to politicians in Stormont on EU law.

Mr Sunak says he "passionately" believes it is "the right thing" for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

And while the DUP considers the deal in detail, people UTV spoke to in the heart of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's constituency were urging caution.

“I haven’t a 100% understanding of what the situation is," one man said, "but as usual, we’ve probably been suckered, is what usually happens here."

A woman told us: “I’d like to see Stormont back up and running yes, but I’m 110% behind Jeffrey Donaldson."

Another man said: “We’ve waited a long time now anyway, so I suppose if it’s a little bit longer until we get some stability in government, it’s worth waiting that little bit longer."

And another man said: “We need to be so careful.

"I hope the DUP take notice of what is in the small print, come out and say what they think, because Northern Ireland is on a knife-edge at the minute."

