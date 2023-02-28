Play Brightcove video

Michelle Napier has your local headlines on Tuesday 28th February.

> Sunak in NI to sell ‘breakthrough’ deal after EU-UK agreement

The Prime Minister is expected to travel to Northern Ireland today after securing a deal with the EU that he promised would be a "turning point" after years of post-Brexit tensions.

Known as the 'Windsor Framework' it aims to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It removes barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a "veto" to politicians in Stormont over EU law - a set of concessions from Brussels that went further than some expected. > What is the new Northern Ireland Protocol deal?

The new deal will see goods destined to stay in Northern Ireland using a green lane with significantly fewer checks.

Those goods travelling onwards into the Republic of Ireland will use a red lane.

VAT rules will change in Northern Ireland and medicines for use here would be approved by the UK regulator rather than the EU.

> DUP will 'take time to study' new Northern Ireland Protocol deal

On Monday, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill called for the DUP to "join the rest of the parties" by returning to the executive.

While Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will study the agreement in details and work with the government for any re-working or changes required.

Meanwhile, markets responded well to the deal with the pound surging in value.

Retail NI welcomed the agreement stating that on initial viewing it should provide the stability that retail, wholesale and supplier members want.

> CCTV released in PSNI John Caldwell attempted murder probe

Police have released CCTV footage of a blue Ford Fiesta they believe was used by the gunmen who attempted to murder DCI John Caldwell in Omagh last Wednesday.

The PSNI say 10 shots were fired at Mr Caldwell as he put balls into the boot of his car following at a youth football coaching session.

Police are continuing to question six men over the attempted murder , with the New IRA claiming responsibility for the attack.

> Man dies following collision between car and lorry

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Londonderry.

A car and lorry collided on the Hillhead Road in Castledawson on Monday afternoon.

Jimmy Mullan, who was aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.